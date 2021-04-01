ANGOLA — You can celebrate National Poetry month all April long with various events and activities scheduled to take place in and around Angola.
Now in its 25th year, National Poetry Month was introduced in 1996 by the American Academy of Poets to increase awareness and appreciation of poetry throughout the United States.
In years past, celebrations in Angola have included a daily poetry reading on the Public Square in front of the Brokaw Movie House with storyteller, Trine University professor and columnist for this newspaper Lou Ann Homan.
This year, however, Homan said she’s approaching poetry month another way.
“I am doing poetry month a little differently, but fun,” she said.
Instead of daily readings on the Square, Homan has put together different indoor and outdoor poetry activities for people to get involved in to celebrate the month.
The fun kicks off Friday with the traditional poetry reading at 4 p.m. in front of the Brokaw. Anyone and everyone is welcome to come and read or listen to poetry.
Poems enjoyed at past readings have been a wide variety from the lively and entertaining for children works by Shel Silverstein to the dark and brooding world of Edgar Allen Poe, and everything in between.
Those that wish to read can feel free to select and bring their own poem to read.
Another open read will take place on April 9 at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., starting at 6 p.m.
This reading event will also be a Sonnet-o-Thon, sponsored by Trine Humanities, with a number of William Shakespeare’s sonnets being shared and read aloud.
Homan said, however, this event doesn’t have to be just sonnets. Anything and everything poetry can still be read during the open read portion.
From 2-4 p.m. on April 14, join Homan at Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St., to build a poem. Stop into the cafe and Homan will write a poem for you or help you write your own.
An open mic night will take place on April 22 at Cahoots Coffee Cafe where, once again, Homan said anything goes as far as readings. The readings begin at 6 p.m.
The month of celebration will wrap up on April 30 at 4 p.m. at the Brokaw where everyone reads a poem or two of their choice.
This reading will be shared on Facebook Live, Homan said.
Each poetry event is free and open to the public.
For more information about National Poetry Month, visit poets.org.
