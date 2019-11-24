The Ohio towns that would have been served by a new water utility drawing from the Michindoh Aquifer opted to remain with the Toledo municipal water system.
A new tri-state council of commissioners is regularly meeting to discuss studying the volume of the aquifer, which spans an estimated 2 million acres beneath Ohio, Michigan and parts of Indiana that include Steuben and DeKalb counties.
It may seem that talk about the Michindoh is out of vogue, after the outcry following Artesian of Pioneer’s moves toward starting a water utility that would pump water from Fulton County, Ohio, outside the aquifer boundaries to suburbs of Toledo. The communities that had expressed interest in the utility have signed on with Toledo’s 40-year uniform water supply contracts, which include a newly formed regional water commission.
Michindoh concerns
Sherry Fleming of the Williams County Alliance, an environmental watchdog organization based in Ohio, said the threat to the aquifer remains.
According to a Sept. 30 article in the Toledo Blade, Sylvania, Ohio Mayor Craig Stough has been pushing Toledo to provide a plan for redundancy to avoid a crisis like the one in 2014 when toxic algae rendered Toledo’s water undrinkable for days. Other potential sources of water that may be open to Sylvania include Detroit’s Great Lakes Water Authority; Monroe, Ohio’s water system; and the Michindoh Aquifer.
Concerns about Lake Erie pollution are the kind of issues Williams County Alliance was formed to address. This year, the Alliance attempted a county charter that would have given rights to the Michindoh Aquifer, similar to the Lake Erie Bill of Rights enacted this year by Toledo voters.
At this time, the Alliance is actively opposing a 4,800-head swine farm that would produce more than 1 million gallons of liquid manure a year. Both the manure and “composted mortality material” would be applied as fertilizer on a 614-acre farm field, according to information published in a Nov. 20 article in the Bryan Times. Farmer Don Hutchins, who lives near the proposed pig operation, was quoted as saying he is worried the runoff will pollute the water on his property.
Fleming said pollution concerns and overuse of groundwater tie together. She said the Williams County Alliance will consider drafting another charter proposal that would give the Williams County government the power to grant rights to the aquifer. The last charter initiative was denied by the Williams County Board of Elections and later also denied through the Ohio court system.
“I think we learned a lot and we could do a better job of presenting things,” Fleming said. The Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund would continue to assist in the effort, she said. CELDF is working across the nation on rights of nature precedents that may not immediately win in court but have started dialog about how to more adequately protect natural resources.
Few protections
While the Ohio-Michigan-Indiana Regional Council of Governments has formed with the intention of studying the aquifer, there is nothing to stop a well from being sited for the purposes of capitalizing on the region’s rich water resource, said Fleming.
Across the U.S., companies taking water for free and selling it for commercial profit has been spoken against by the citizenry but allowed by the government structure as it exists.
Nestlé Waters North America was given permission last year by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to increase production in a well near Evart, Michigan to a continuous pumping rate of 400 gallons per minute.
The DEQ received more than 80,000 comments, along with 340,000 signatures via petition, and most expressed general concerns about water withdrawals, impacts on other waters of the state and bottled water operations, says the DEQ web site, adding “The DEQ reviews all comments, however, the number of comments received is not one of the factors considered in permit decisions. For the permit application process, comments providing a legal or scientific justification for denying, altering or approving the permit are considered based on the regulatory decision framework ...”
Fleming said continued education and activism in support of the environment are necessary. She said many people are concerned that the government structure as it exists has stripped protection from environmental resources vital to human survival.
This year, amid the Williams County charter application and the enacting of the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, the Ohio state legislature passed a budget bill that included anti-nature’s rights language: “Nature or any ecosystem does not have standing to participate in or bring an action in any court of common pleas …. No person, on behalf of or representing nature or an ecosystem shall intervene in any manner.”
“I don’t care what water source you are over,” said Fleming, the government is not doing enough to protect it.
Water resource
According to Indiana and Ohio law, groundwater belongs to all residents equally. Michigan governs water by a common law doctrine of reasonable use.
The Michindoh Aquifer was created by glaciers around 14,000 years ago along with the area’s many lakes. The scope of the groundwater available under this region of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio is unknown outside of records kept by the United States Geological Survey.
To date, the aquifer has been delineated by the direction of flow. In Steuben County, for instance, the western half of the county flows west, toward Lake Michigan, and the east portion flows east, toward Lake Erie. Heavy use of the aquifer — for instance a potential bottled water plant debated by Williams County candidates this fall — could affect areas at a high elevation toward the edges of the aquifer first. Among those locations would be Clear Lake, said Trine University professor Jeremy Rentz. Steuben and DeKalb counties are on the outside edge of the aquifer and though it may take decades, says Rentz, they might start feeling the effects of the drain before they are noticed in Ohio where the water is being extracted.
Pete Hippensteel, a 40-year member of the Steuben County Lakes Council and retired Trine University professor, said there are many data gaps when it comes to Indiana water resources, including where groundwater is and how it flows. An Indiana University Purdue University study showed that for 162 Steuben County wells registered with the USGS, only 67 could be used to determine groundwater flow due to poor or inaccurate information.
The Indiana Water Resources Center recently launched the State of Indiana Waters website. It provides a single source of information for the general public regarding the status of Indiana’s water resources including ground and surface waters at iwrrc.org/indiana-water. Ground water data comes from the USGS.
“Indiana is a state with generally abundant water resources, but that doesn’t mean that water is always available when and where it is needed. The State of Indiana Waters website takes publicly available data on streamflow, groundwater and reservoirs and puts the data into context relative to the most recent 30 years of observations,” said Keith Cherkauer, a professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering at Purdue.
Linda Prokopy, professor of natural resources social science in the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources at Purdue University and director of the IWRRC, said the web site will be kept up to date.
This weekend, the Associated Press reported on a new reservoir being created in a limestone quarry in Fortville by Citizens Energy as a backup water supply during droughts or periods of heavy water consumption.
“It’s really an insurance policy,” said Dan Considine, spokesman for Citizens Energy. “The water will be there when we need it.”
So far, Indiana has largely avoided the water crises faced by states such as California, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado, where droughts and global heating have lowered the water level in lakes and rivers as people use water faster than it is replaced. California suffered an extended drought from 2011 to 2017, and is expected to see continued population growth at the same time warming temperatures decrease snowpack, according to the not-for-profit research organization World Resources Institute, based in Washington, D.C.
But even in Indiana, water experts have been pushing the state to increase its water supply. Over the past three decades, Indiana’s population has grown 21%, and water consumption by households and businesses has increased 9%. Water consumption for farm irrigation has surged 158%.
And Indianapolis, the state’s population center, is one of the largest U.S. cities not located on a major lake or deep river.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency forecasts that Indiana’s population will grow another 12% over the next 30 years.
“With competing demands on limited water resources, more and more ground and surface water sources may be used beyond their ability to replenish themselves,” the agency warns on its Indiana Water Fact Sheet.
Also, the state’s water infrastructure is in need of billions of dollars of modernization. Environmentalists say water quality in Indiana is threatened from overstressed sewage systems and inadequate treatment of animal waste on farms.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has 12% fewer employees than it did a decade ago, and its Office of Water Quality is struggling to keep up with the workload of enforcing water-quality rules. That means fewer people are checking groundwater, lakes, rivers and wetlands to make sure surrounding homes and businesses are not contaminating important water sources.
“Water resources in Indiana are used by everyone including agriculture, industry, residents and also provide important ecosystem services,” said Prokopv.
The IWRRC was established under the authority of the Water Resources Research Act of 1964 and is one of 54 centers nationwide. The centers are housed at their respective land-grant universities to support water research and disseminate information to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.