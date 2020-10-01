ANGOLA — When the Angola COVID-19 Task Force met Wednesday by teleconference, one of the hot topics brought up by member Dave Martin was what the organizations that put on the annual holiday festivities expect from the city workforce.
The events in question include holiday carriage rides through downtown Angola and the annual arrival of Santa Claus, put on by the Downtown Angola Coalition.
The task force sends any recommendations discussed during the meeting onto Mayor Richard Hickman for his decision and final say.
“I have no problem with our workforce helping with these events as long as they are social distancing and wearing masks,” Martin said.
Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said she is of the understanding that Santa Claus does want to still participate in the annual festivities.
Martin said he does want to see the staging for the events take place someplace other than the fire department to help minimize extra activity taking place in a city work environment.
Craig Williams, wastewater treatment superintendent who is also a task force member, agreed echoing similar sentiments to Martin’s.
Martin instead proposed staging take place at the training center facility the city owns on Mill Street as long as the trailer for Santa’s sleigh will fit and can get in and out.
The task force also discussed whether city hall would be opening back up for visitors to the different offices.
Sue Essman, task force member and city human resources staff, said she had no comment and though she didn’t know the group’s feelings on opening the upper level back up, she knew they would need to discuss protocol and procedure before it could happen.
Mayor’s Assistant Tammy Onofrietti said she has spoken with the mayor about the idea and he is not in favor of opening back up yet, even by appointment.
In that case, Martin said, the city would continue to operate with a desk in the main level of city hall for one-on-one, scheduled meetings to take place at.
