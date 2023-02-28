ANGOLA — Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn series attendees on Tuesday learned about programs for employees.
Kevin Bontrager and Michael Ready from Summit Financial Group gave a presentation on maximizing employee recruitment and retention through retirement benefits.
“Do you have an employee that if they left today, or tomorrow, this week, then you or your business will be affected negatively for multiple months or a year?” asked Ready.
He mentioned that statistics say about one of five or six of those critical employees chose to leave their employer each year, and one in 10 chose to do so once every five years, while at the same time more than 50% of the workforce did not know how their pay was determined.
“They don't know how they get paid, right?” said Ready.
He then said that it would cost less and require less effort to keep select, key employees than to replace them, and that employee retention was critical for business success.
“If your top employees stay with you, it makes that business more valuable,” said Ready. “And you can sell it for more if your key people have stayed with you for a long time, you have that tenure, it shows the value of the company.”
Moreover, Ready mentioned that the same data showed that more than half of the employers wanted to improve their workforce and business objectives alignment, which meant they wanted their employees not just to be rewarded but they wanted those rewards to do something with what the employees have done as part of the company.
While there are limits to retirement benefits, match funding from the employer, Ready continued, as well as to the medical and disabilities match funding, with incentive retirement benefits programs, it is possible to “create a comprehensive program for your key employees” that when leaving might take the whole business away with them.
“Companies are now trying to be creative and finding a way to keep their top talent,” said Ready.
One of the ways for that was creating a retirement benefits program tied to “this pot of gold at the end of the rainbow” as Bontrager put it, for select employees.
Ready specified that those programs were available both for small and large businesses, but their success largely depended on successful communication of the conditions. Those programs, he said, could be classified into two main types — deferred and supplemental executive retirement plans.
Deferred contribution plans mean that the company is deferring part of the remuneration until the moment the employee leaves the company, while executive retirement plans are the contracts between the employer and the employee where the employer agrees to provide future benefits for the performance of current service.
Bontrager explained that they chose the retirement benefits for their presentation because they were receiving a lot of requests from the local residents and businesses on how to attract the top talent that their businesses needed for development.
Bontrager added that their expertise helped businesses from as diverse fields as healthcare, manufacturing and construction, and the businesses that benefited from their consultant services ranged from small to large.
“As you know it's easier to retain than it is to recruit,” said Ready.
