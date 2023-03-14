ANGOLA — Angola hired Mackenzie Bird as a new community coordinator that will work with the city Economic Development and Planning Department responsible for developing, organizing and implementing programs to cultivate community engagement.
“City of Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning (Jennifer Barclay) is pleased to announce that Mackenzie Bird has joined the City of Angola as Community Coordinator,” reads the city’s press release.
The city said Bird will work with a variety of stakeholders, such as the residents, businesses and nonprofits, community organizations and governmental agencies to pinpoint the communal needs and priorities and develop strategies of addressing them.
The functions of the coordinator include administering the Main Street program through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs; coordinating and organizing community activities and events; and serving as the point of contact for those interested in hosting events downtown.
Other functions include serving as secretary for Historic Preservation Commission, managing and coordinating the sculpture program and downtown landscaping, except for the Monument.
Prior to joining the city of Angola, Bird worked for Carnival Cruise Line as entertainment staff, for RISE Inc. as direct care staff, and in other capacities of education for seven years, said the city, bringing in six years of experience as an elementary school teacher.
Her formal education includes a bachelor’s degree in education from Trine University where she attended after graduating from Angola High School in 2010. Her prior responsibilities included planning and coordinating events, building relationships, and collaborating with diverse groups for a variety of initiatives.
With her excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as strong organizational and project management talents, the city noted, Bird plans to foster a strong, resilient, and connected community.
“She has demonstrated a strong ability to show patience, be creative and adaptable with a focus on positive relationships,” said the city press release.
Bird has a passion for dances, and she loves spending weekends coaching. She danced most of her life at the Dance Factory where she now works as a teacher and choreographer for their national award-winning dance team Dance Trilogy.
An Angola native, Bird is excited to begin this new chapter in her career with the city and is committed to work with her lifetime neighbors and the city team to achieve the community goals while also enjoying art and dance in her free time.
“She is excited to bring her experience and expertise to the City of Angola,” said the city.
For more information regarding the new appointment, contact Barclay at jbarclay@angolain.org or 665-7465.
