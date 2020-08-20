FREMONT — The Steuben County Highway Department has contracted E&B Paving to resurface North C.R. 50W from the Interstate 69 northbound entrance ramp to S.R. 120 starting today.
This roadway will be closed for construction from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today, Monday and Tuesday, said Jen Sharkey, Steuben County Highway engineer.
The roadway will be open to traffic on Saturday and Sunday with possible uneven lanes. Motorists are asked to avoid this area during the scheduled road closures and travel with caution over the weekend, Sharkey said.
