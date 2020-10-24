FREMONT — The parking lot at the Fremont Street and Water Department building, 401 W. Albion St., is slated for an upgrade in 2021 after approval came Tuesday from the Fremont Town Council.
Council President Steve Brown said the parking lot, which also is used by patrons of Rocketship Park, is in need of an expansion for more space.
Quotes for the project came in between $96,000-$110,000 for the pavement work that includes enlarging the parking lot and repaving the existing space, with API Construction Corp., Fort Wayne, having the lowest of the three bids and E&B Paving, Fort Wayne, coming in highest.
“The street and water departments are going to work together and do the project,” Brown said.
The quotes, said Brown, included milling the asphalt, building the new expansion pad and repaving.
The council also approved three fire contracts during Tuesday’s meeting — one for Jamestown Township, a mutual aid agreement with Scott Township and a contract with California Township in Branch County, Michigan.
The contract with Jamestown Township is for $286,339 for 2021. The mutual aid contract with Scott Township is for $2,000 and the contract with California Township (Michigan) is $8,200.
