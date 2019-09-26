BUCK LAKE — The Neighbor to Vecino Square Dance y Fiesta will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, 4-7 p.m. at Buck Lake Ranch.
Featuring music, dancing, food and a cash bar, the family friendly event aims to raise awareness and funds for refugees at America’s southern border.
It is hosted by Steuben County’s Community Coalition for Change, the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Calvary Lutheran Church and Holy Family Episcopal Church.
The Goat’s Beards, a Fort Wayne duo who play old-time and Celtic inspired music, will perform 4-6 p.m. with local storyteller and educator Lou Ann Homan calling the dance steps.
Other music and dance acts will also perform. The last hour, a Zumba dance troop from Fort Wayne will take the stage.
“They performed at the Fort Wayne festival, and I’m told are a great act,” said event organizer Robin Berger, of the CCC. “There will be a couple of speakers sprinkled in as well.”
The fiesta will include a raffle, vendors such as El Taco Loco from Coldwater, Michigan, and other food like slices of pie with ice cream.
“We’ve had good response from local businesses,” said Berger, specifically thanking Buck Lake Ranch, Ahi Chihuahua and Scoops Ice Cream.
Those who attend will be asked to make a donation to the Keep Tucson Together Legal Clinic, a nonprofit organization that has worked with refugees since 2011.
Keep Tucson Together is an outgrowth of the We Reject Racism campaign. It was designed to provide legal support to members of protection networks and the community at large. Its primary purpose is to stop deportations through legal and social avenues.
“The general consensus is that offering support to those seeking refuge from danger in their home communities is the right thing to do,” said Berger. “These partnering organizations believe in helping people at risk, and I believe this will be the first of hopefully more events aimed at helping amnesty seekers along our southern border.”
New York attorney Sarah Rogerson said lawsuits challenging prohibitive immigration policies have failed. The most recent legal challenge, filed on Sept. 16, is on behalf of more than 100 migrant mothers and children directly impacted by the current U.S. asylum ban.
“Last summer, I led an effort to provide legal information regarding credible fear interviews to over 300 asylum-seekers transferred straight from the southern border to a county jail in Albany, New York. They came from 39 different countries and spoke 19 different languages,” said Rogerson.
To qualify for asylum in the United States, an individual must show that he or she has suffered persecution or fear that he or she will suffer persecution in the future on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion.
Under the asylum ban, those seeking refuge are less likely to likely to survive, Rogerson said.
“First, upon arriving at the border, asylees are subjected to another Trump-era policy implemented on Jan. 25: the “remain in Mexico” policy, which requires them to wait in line in Mexico with thousands of other migrants until it is their turn to request asylum,” she said. “If they avoid the rape, beatings, kidnappings and ransom that have plagued those waiting in Mexico, a new fate awaits them. They might make it to the front of the line, only to be turned away under the new policies. Immigration judges presiding remotely over closed hearings from the United States can decide that under the new policy, an individual is required to seek asylum in one of the countries they passed through before arriving in Mexico.”
Friday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan signed an agreement with El Salvador, which will be a haven for migrants seeking asylum.
The agreement could lead to migrants from third countries obtaining refuge in El Salvador, even though many Salvadorans are fleeing their nation and seeking asylum in the U.S., said an Associated Press report. It’s the latest effort by the Trump administration to force asylum-seekers in Central America to seek refuge outside the United States.
Around 10,000 migrants are waiting at the U.S. border.
