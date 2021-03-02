FREMONT — A Jasper County man was housed in the Steuben County jail Monday after leading Indiana State Police troopers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon.
The incident began at approximately 1:30 p.m. near the Interstate 69 interchange near S.R. 120 after Senior Trooper Chris Kinsey identified a black GMC Sierra pickup truck, which was being driven by Mark Allen Cates, 57, DeMotte, displaying a stolen license plate.
Kinsey and Trooper Kody Buell initiated a traffic stop on Old U.S. 27 near S.R. 120 to investigate.
Prior to identifying Cates, he sped off, initiating a vehicle pursuit that would run through central Steuben County for nearly a half hour, running off road several times through fields and wooded areas around Crooked Lake, crashing through a fence, running over a mailbox and nearly striking one of the troopers.
Troopers John Silver, Dave Poe and Jacob Bill, along with deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office were able to join in the pursuit at various locations to assist with apprehending the driver. The officers coordinated their efforts, taking every opportunity to employ deescalation tactics to confine and attempt to safely end the pursuit. Stop sticks were deployed at several different locations, but the driver managed to avoid each attempt.
Officers ahead of the pursuit were finally able to successfully deploy stop sticks on C.R. 600W, north of U.S. 20, which deflated the truck tires. Cates continued driving on flat tires for a short distance, but eventually his vehicle became inoperable near C.R. 650W and U.S. 20. A felony traffic stop was conducted and Cates was taken into custody without further incident.
Cates was transported to the Steuben County Jail, where he was booked into custody on numerous charges.
Initial charges filed by police included Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, habitual traffic violator and two counts of possession of stolen property; Class A misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and criminal mischief; and Class B misdemeanor reckless driving and criminal recklessness.
Kinsey was assisted by troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, Toll Road Post, deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and Countryside Towing Service.
