14 people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Donald E. Banks II, 40, of the 6400 block of North C.R. 1050W, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Tena M. Casebere, 52, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on State at Grand streets, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Sean E. Florentine, 39, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on the north side of the Public Square on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
Kimberly R. Fry, 29, of the 5100 block of South C.R. 350E, Hamilton, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Yancy E. German, 44, of the 1100 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the Steuben County Courthouse on a charge of felony non-support of a dependent child.
• Kayden B. Handshoe, 18, of the 300 block of East Hardy Street, Fremont, arrested in the 5900 block of North C.R. 500W on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jayson T. Lepley, 24, of the 500 block of West Depot Street, Hudson, arrested in the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without a license.
• Andrew R. Lusk, 18, of the 3700 block of South C.R. 150W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession of alcohol.
• Autumn L. Morphew, 36, of the 300 block of West Railroad Street, Albion, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 346 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.
• Rufus G. Neely, 27, of the 3400 block of South C.R. 1145 E. LaGrange, arrested in the 00 block of East Gale Street on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Daniel E. Priddy, 41, of the 6100 block of North C.R. 1060W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to register as a violent or sexual offender.
• Christopher D. Reser, 47, of the 500 block of North C.R. 400E, arrested at home on charge of misdemeanor battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Ronald Terry, 48, of the 700 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 175N on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Ruben E. Vega-Martinez, 22, of the 1200 block of South Washington Street, Constatine, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 327 near C.R 350N, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever receiving a license.
