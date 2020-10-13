ANGOLA — Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat will be asked to choose the person to fill a vacated seat on the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees.
Three people from MSD's District 2 expressed interest in filling the vacancy created when Marilyn McCormick resigned during the September meeting.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting in Central Gym, Leann Boots nominated Rebecca Maggart, seconded by Brad Gardner. Scott Poor nominated Mark Cockroft, seconded by Kevin Beard.
When it came to a vote, the board was split — three to three. Case Gilbert sided with Gardner and Boots. Board president Cory Archbold voted for Cockroft.
Both Cockroft and Maggart are on the ballot for the District 2 seat in November. The third party interested in the vacancy, Eric Yoder, is not. The vacancy runs through the end of the year, when either Cockroft or Maggart will take the seat at the pleasure of local voters.
Per law, due to the tie, the Circuit Court judge must decide how to fill the vacancy. Archbold said he and Superintendent Brent Wilson would be in touch with Wheat soon and that he hopes for a conclusion to the matter in a couple of weeks.
In other business, the board heard from attorneys on both sides of a case filed by Wilson claiming breach of contract. The civil suit was filed March 3 in Steuben Superior Court. The school corporation and school board members, including McCormick, are named in the suit.
The attorney for the school board, Matt Elliott, Fort Wayne, said there has been "substantial discussion" between the two parties. He said that from his perspective the case has come "very close" to an agreement.
Wilson's attorney Linda Pence, Indianapolis, said she was uncomfortable with being asked to provide an update on the legislation during a school board meeting.
"I've been in many situations like this and I've never had the board discuss litigation," Pence said. Her typical recommendation in such cases is "not to make statements like this on pending litigation."
Pence said she would have preferred to provide a "mutual statement" from both parties to the board.
Elliott said if no agreement can be reached, the case may go to trial next year.
Wilson claims the board violated the terms of his contract, which he accepted in 2006 at a rate of $102,000 a year plus benefits. He has since received pay increases. According to court documents, Wilson believes his contract was meant to last until his retirement.
Per a change to the contract ratified by the board in August 2016, Wilson’s contract runs through June 30, at which point it will be up for review and extension. There had previously been a "roll-over provision," making it a continuous five-year contract unless specific action was taken by the board.
