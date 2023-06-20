ANGOLA — Sheets Family Park was granted $100,000 of in-kind contributions from Angola’s Common Council Monday night.
Council member Dave Martin first made the motion and discussion ensued. The Council had previously donated $250,000 to the project in October 2022.
YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser reported that donations had reached $2.6 million thus far, with the funds being held at the Steuben County Community Foundation or pledged donations. She also provided that JICI Construction has quoted the project at $5.6 million.
The plan for Sheets Family Park was first unveiled in June 2021, although the project has been in the works since 2017. With features such as a splash pad, pavilion and community gathering space, the park focuses on inclusivity and accessibility.
“When I go in front of the community and other donors and say this is a true community collaboration, I can say that just wholeheartedly,” said Funkhouser.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital has been a top contributor to the project with its gift of $1 million to the YMCA. Funkhouser has also been working with the Angola Parks and Recreation Department for Sheets Family Park.
Councilman Dave Olson brought up a concern about the new park’s safety. Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Matt Hanna was able to respond.
“We also discussed in the planning phase, most of the lighting will be dawn to dusk lighting so that way the park is going to be well-lit throughout the night. The only thing that wouldn’t be that is the pickleball courts,” said Hanna.
Hanna also stated that safety has been at the forefront of discussion throughout the stages of the designing and execution of the park.
Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong took the opportunity to question if the in-kind contributions were a “one-time ask” of the Council. Funkhouser replied that depending on the final amount, she didn’t anticipate returning with another monetary request.
“I do not foresee us coming back for this specifically from the YMCA. I think you guys have been extremely generous to this project. I think you all see what the impact could be in our community and what working together is accomplishing,” Funkhouser said.
Part of Martin’s initial motion was to administer the $100,000 through Amanda Cope’s, City Engineer, Engineering Department. Cope would then work with other department heads to, “maximize the most efficient ways to use those funds,” as Martin explained.
The in-kind contributions will not add to the annual budgets of each department head, but instead act as an additional funding source.
Funkhouser also revealed that she is hoping the project will break ground within this construction season, before winter, and be completed sometime in 2024.
Martin’s motion of $100,000 of in-kind contributions passed 5-0.
Also on the agenda was a presentation from Isaac Lee, executive director of the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Lee requested additional funding allocation for 2024. The increase totaled $87,500 with $62,500 going to fee for service contract and $25,000 to additional line item allocation for special projects.
Lee reported that during his time as Executive Director and looking toward the future, the SCEDC will continue to follow four pillars: business retention and expansion, attraction, workforce development and public/private partnerships.
A 5-0 vote approved additional funding for the SCEDC in 2024.
“Thank you (Lee) for all you do for our community, we do appreciate it. We couldn’t do it without your help and we’re glad to hear you say you’re planning on staying,” said Mayor Richard Hickman.
A resolution declaring the city will fund project planning and updates to the downtown plan was another topic of discussion Monday. The resolution would help to update the plan when it’s over five years old.
Armstrong asked Jennifer Barclay, director of Economic Development and Planning, the cost of updating the plan. Barclay responded with $100,000-$125,000 had been budgeted out for the expense. The Council member then confirmed that by accepting the resolution, the city wouldn’t acquire the cost every five years, Barclay said no.
Barclay also revealed that updating the plan would make the city eligible for applying for grants, specifically the Office of Community and Rural Affairs Preserve Indiana grants.
“Kendallville received it two years ago, it’s a $2 million grant focused on different activities in the downtown,” Barclay said. “We’re going to partner with the HPC (Historic Preservation Commission) to start going inside buildings to help preserve historic buildings as well as partner with the Fox Lake historical group.”
The resolution passed in a 5-0 vote.
During the department head reports, Barclay provided that the West Commons Project is set to break ground by the end of the week. Belle Tire also recently obtained their permits and are expected to begin construction soon.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for July 5.
