Two arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after being arrested by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jimmie D. Miller, 38, of the 5400 block of Upper Obrien Road, Frametown, West Virginia, arrested on U.S. 20 at Shoup Street, on fugitive warrants.
• Kristopher A. Olis, 46, of the 3200 block of East Mapes Road, Kendallville, arrested on Interstate 69 at U.S. 20 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
