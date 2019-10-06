DeKalb Health becomes Parkview DeKalb
AUBURN — DeKalb Health has joined Parkview Health, the organizations said in an Oct. 1 news release.
Following a due-diligence period that began in March, the boards of both organizations approved the affiliation in late August, with an Oct. 1 start date.
The Auburn hospital becomes the sixth community hospital to join Parkview Health and will be named Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
The transition will be gradual, and the public can expect to see changes in signage over the next several months, Parkview said.
As with Parkview Health’s other community hospitals, Parkview DeKalb Hospital will maintain a local board of directors and its own foundation for philanthropic efforts, the release said. All funds donated to the new Parkview DeKalb Foundation — formerly the DeKalb Health Foundation — will be used to support local health and wellness needs in DeKalb County.
DeKalb Health opened its doors in 1964 and is licensed as a nonprofit, 56-bed, acute care health care facility, providing a variety of inpatient and outpatient services.
County honors founder of headstone project
LAGRANGE- Jean Fremion-McKibben, one of the founders of the LaGrange County Veterans Headstone Project, was named the LaGrange County 2019 Citizen of the Year Wednesday night.
As she accepted the award, Fremion-McKibben said it really belongs to the veterans and men and women who have honorably served the country in its military forces.
“On their behalf, I accept this award,” Fremion-McKibben said.
The Citizen of the Year award is presented each year during LaGrange’s Corn School celebration. It honors a person or persons who made a positive impact on the community.
Fremion-McKibben joined forces with other concerned citizens to launch the Veterans Headstone Project. The organization identifies damaged headstones and works with the government and veterans’ families to replace those aging stones.
Noble County raising deputies’ pay 11%
ALBION — When the Noble County Council passes its budget Monday, it will include a hefty pay increase for deputies with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, a move made to increase retention and make the deputies’ wages comparable to other departments in the area.
The council’s advertised 2020 budget will show a $5,100 annual increase for deputies, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, a boost of more than 11%.
“My hat goes off to the council,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “They worked very well with me.”
Weber’s budget boosted the base pay for deputies from $45,900 to $51,000.
At an earlier council meeting, Weber said in the last five years, nine officers have left the Noble County Sheriff’s Department for higher-paying jobs, including at least three in the past year.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s current base pay for deputies is the lowest compared to salaries in Steuben, Koscuisko, DeKalb, LaGrange, Whitley and Allen counties.
The increase Weber is asking for would make Noble County the third highest in the area — if none of the other counties receive raises next year.
Mosquitoes will be sprayed to combat virus
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Health Department and Indiana State Department of Health are working to monitor eastern equine encephalitis virus in LaGrange County. Two horses in LaGrange County have tested positive for EEE virus.
Due to the detection of EEE virus activity in LaGrange County and the occurrence of human EEE cases in nearby Michigan counties, the LaGrange County Commissioners decided to perform targeted mosquito control utilizing aerial spraying to help protect residents from EEE virus.
While rare, EEE virus can cause serious illness and is fatal in about one-third of people who are infected.
The horse cases occurred in south central LaGrange County. The area to be targeted for spraying includes the areas around Dallas Lake, Atwood Lake, and Witmer Lake. While the spraying is expected to kill 90 percent of mosquitoes, LaGrange County residents are urged to continue to take precautions until the first hard freeze.
New home being donated to Steuben Council on Aging
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging is getting a new home, it was announced Thursday.
The 43-year-old agency that addresses the needs of senior citizens and provides public transportation in Steuben County will be moving to the northwest corner of West Harcourt Road and North Wohlert Street on Angola’s northwest side.
Groundbreaking is expected to occur next spring, COA Executive Director Denise Kreais said. The project will be built on land donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets. The Ralph and Sheri Trine family will handle construction and furnishing of the building.
The property currently stores outbuildings being sold by neighboring business Kenn-Feld Group.
“Very soon that will be gone, and there will be a sign saying future home of the Council on Aging,” said Karen Shelton, president of the COA. “It’s a beautiful, wooded area, and that will make a great place.”
Kreais said it is hoped that the COA will move in to the new facility next summer.
Chamber leader drops interim designation
AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership said Monday that Shannon Carpenter has accepted the role of executive director, effective immediately.
Carpenter has served as interim executive director since June 24, “and the organization has thrived under her leadership. A similar result to what the organization experienced during her first tenure as director from 2013-2015,” a news release said.
“Shannon has brought stability, consistency and organization to the DeKalb Chamber. We are pleased with where she is taking us and excited to what is to come in 2020,” said chamber board President Chris Webb.
“It is truly an honor to be back with the chamber,” Carpenter said. “The board, members, and community have been overwhelmingly supportive of my return. It’s humbling. DeKalb County is fortunate to have so many strong leaders willing to collaborate and come together for the betterment of the community. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”
Garrett granting 3% raises to city employees
GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first reading the city’s 2020 wage and salary ordinances for appointed officers, employees and police and fire department personnel with 3% across-the-board pay increases.
A public hearing was conducted for the city’s 2020 budget, showing $2.6 million in the general fund, and $1.16 million in the motor vehicle highway fund. The overall budget totals $5.05 million, with a property tax levy of $2.5 million and a new property tax rate of $1.51 per $100 of assessed property value.
Consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Inc. of Indianapolis said the notice to the taxpayers is now a proposed budget estimate, worked out by the mayor and the clerk’s office. He noted changes to the budget are expected from the state.
Rare Ligonier-built car going up for auction
LIGONIER — Next week, history authorities and classic car enthusiasts alike will have a chance to bid on a piece of Ligonier history.
A 1908 Mier Model A Runabout will be up for online auction on R.M. Sotheby’s website. As listed before bidding begins, it’s priced at $25,000-35,000.
The 111-year-old automobile is restored to museum quality and is only one of two known remaining cars manufactured by the Miers. The other is in a museum in Syracuse.
Though the Mier automobile was made in Ligonier, research suggests the story begins with Sheldon S. Harkless, a machinist out of Syracuse. In the 1890s, he expanded his shop to make marine and stationary gasoline engines. In 1905, Harkless designed and built his own car, which he called a horseless carriage.
In July 1907, the Ligonier newspaper reported that the Miers were building automobiles. Photos of the Harkless and Mier automobiles show they’re strikingly similar.
