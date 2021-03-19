Four arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Carl A. Danning II, 35, of the 1200 block of C.R. 4, Hudson, arrested in the 00 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, on a warrant alleging felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Bradley R. Myers, 31, of the 4200 block of Conner Drive, Marion, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery causing bodily injury and battery.
• Skyler D. Schrock, 25, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Codi T. Stetler, 24, of the 2700 block of John Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.