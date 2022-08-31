ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County at its last school board meeting approved a pay raise of $1.50 per hour for permanent food service staff and $1.04 for food service substitutes.
“That keeps us in line with our salary increases that we are working with for all employees, and it’s really their turn,” said MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer.
He said the “kitchen ladies” arrive at school around 5 a.m. daily to make sure “every one of our K through 12 kids are fed every day.”
“Rain, weather, or snow never keeps them away, they are always here,” Widenhoefer said.
Food service substitutes will now make $11 per hour, which is less than what permanent staff members make. It is the first pay increase for the substitute kitchen staff in the last two years.
Permanent food staff receive annual wage increases, said MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, but this year their pay raise was significantly higher than was planned.
Their starting pay is $12.50 an hour, Widenhoefer said..
Haynes-Clifford said the reason for the raise was the fact that the district wanted to attract new workers and retain their current staff. The district currently has about 10 positions available in the permanent kitchen staff.
“The MSD Food Service requested a pay increase to the Board of Trustees in our ongoing effort to attract and maintain staff,” said Haynes-Clifford. “There are currently openings available that will hopefully be filled in the near future.”
The request was approved on Aug. 16.
Haynes-Clifford said that they were benefiting from the substitutes to get by with the kitchen work, but they were indeed understaffed. She also said that although the pay for the permanent kitchen positions was higher than for the substitutes, the exact amount was not supposed to be advertised at this point.
“Currently we are utilizing substitutes every day in order to provide meals to our students at all levels and in all buildings,” said Haynes-Clifford.
She said that the Food Service staff did not work weekends, evenings, or holidays, and that there were opportunities within the school district for food service staff to work additional hours during the school year and/or summer break.
Provided all openings are filled, the cost of raises and staff benefits would constitute $64,000 annually, reads MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford letter to the Board of Trustees.
Haynes-Clifford said that the Food Services at MSD of Steuben County was self-financed, and that at the same time staff pay increase was not going to affect the cost of the meal for the students this year, as the food service was receiving partial federal reimbursements for the meals they serve.
“At this time Food Service is financially capable of supporting the recommended raises,” said Haynes-Clifford.
