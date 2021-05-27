KENDALLVILLE — “School’s out for summer.”
That simple Alice Cooper song lyric along with a picture of the rocker and its album cover appeared on the Promethean board in Matt Rickey’s classroom at East Noble High School.
School’s not only out for summer for Rickey, it is out forever as he announced his retirement earlier this year after 42 years at the school.
The cool, relaxed vibe that Rickey brought to the classroom had a way of connecting with the students over the years. Teaching AP English, sociology, U.S. history, government and economics, Rickey used current events to teach his lessons.
Rickey’s journey to becoming a teacher began with influence from his high school teachers at Aquinas High School in Southgate, Michigan.
He said it was the love his teachers had for the job that drew him to the career, which he decided to pursue during his sophomore year. From Aquinas High School he furthered his education at Western Michigan University.
Rickey started at East Noble High School in September 1979.
“I never imagined I’d be teaching in Indiana, but this is home,” he said.
After moving to Kendallville, Rickey met his future wife, Rose, a fellow teacher at East Noble. Rose Rickey, who retired several years ago after 37 years with the corporation, taught physical education and health.
His favorite class over the years was the past 15 teaching AP English. Even in AP English Rickey brought everything back to current events, political science and U.S. history.
“It has been a lot of fun,” he said.
The class, which is offered to juniors and seniors only, allows him to treat the students as if they were adults.
Don’t let Rickey’s relaxed vibe in the classroom fool you, he challenges his students in his classes. He told guidance counselors several years ago not to let students drop his class until two or three weeks in.
“After two or three weeks down they (the students) figure they can handle it,” he said.
By the end of the year Rickey said the students had enjoyed his class.
“It is amazing, you don’t realize who you have touched, because they have been quiet all year,” he said.
On his final day, decked out in blue jeans, a white dress shirt and his John Belushi tie, students took the opportunity to take selfies with him before leaving school for summer vacation.
East Noble High School Principal Kathryn Longenbaugh said Rickey will leave a legacy, “a mark on the world that can’t be erased.”
“He has left a legacy of sayings, stories and memories that will continue to have had a lasting impression on all of those that have had the pleasure of meeting him, talking with him and being taught by him,” she said. “Matt has a way of connecting with students and leaving a lasting impression.”
Along with his everyday teaching duties Rickey has also managed the online government and economics classes that are available to students over the summer. Rickey will continue that chapter of his life this summer.
He said he is going to miss the students the most.
“I won’t be working toward next year this summer. To a degree I am going to miss it,” Rickey said.
Although teaching during the pandemic has been a challenge over the past year and a half, Rickey said that had nothing to do with his decision to retire.
“I don’t know what it was, but I knew by September it was time,” he said about retiring. “I just knew. I have had a great time teaching this year.”
During his time at the school he had a brief stint coaching boys basketball, he has also organized the school’s Veteran’s Day ceremony for the past 15 years.
He said it was an important thing to do because he is the son of a World War II veteran who served in the Pacific theater in the Air Force.
“Furthermore, I think it’s important for the students to hear and honor people who have served and historically the students have been well-behaved and attentive,” he said. “My favorite part of the ceremony is at the end when the student body has an opportunity to come down to the gym floor to shake hands with the veterans who are in attendance. It’s a very moving experience.”
During retirement Rickey and his wife are looking forward to traveling, which includes planning a trip to see their son, Mark who is a helicopter mechanic with the United States Army stationed in Hawaii.
“We are going to travel wherever life takes us,” he said.
That will probably include a trip back to his home state of Michigan “God’s Country.”
Rickey is also a member of the St. John’s praise band, Kendallville Rotary and plans to continue teaching guitar lessons at the Community Learning Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.