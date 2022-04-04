Several people were arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by local police over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Kristine D. Aspy, 40, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael E. Berg, 64, of the 9000 block of Hayes Court, Merrillville, arrested at Interstate 69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of felony public nudity.
• Brittany M. Blake, 26, of the 3800 block of North S.R. 127, arrested at the intersection of York and Garrison streets, Ashley, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brianna M. Clifford, 38, of the 2200 block of C.R. 17, Corunna, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating wile intoxicated.
• Kaitlynn M. Corwin, 22, of the 500 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested on South Wayne at Pearl Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Matthew K. Davidhizar, 36, of the 2000 block of Neuhaus Drive, Fort Wanye, arrested on the 3500 block of North Old Road 1, on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass.
• Justin L. Dobbs, 28, of the 100 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the intersection of Toledo and Broad streets, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Nicole R. Fugate, 24, of the 200 block of South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio, arreted at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Austin R. German, 22, of the 1300 block of Wolhert Street, arrested on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Margaret R. Gropp, 23, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, arrested at South Wayne and Pearl streets, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Isaac S. Hager, 19, of the 200 block of Bancroft, Michigan, arrested in the 800 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
• Reece H. Hall, 21, of the 23000 block of Defiance-Williams County Line Road Defiance, Ohio, arrested on C.R. 150S at Old 27, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• James E. Hull, 49, of Lane 301 Barton Lake, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 327, Orland, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Karissa K. Hunter, 29, of the 5300 block of McClellan Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Toledo Street at Broad Street, Fremont, on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Autumn R. Johnson, 23, of the 10000 block of West South County Line Road, Zanesville, arrested on the 3500 block of North Old Road 1, on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass.
• Michael D. Laisure, 20, of Lane 340 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony battery of a public safety official engaged in duty.
• William D. Lineberry, 62, of the 6600 block of Harmony Lane, Powell, Ohio, arrested on Nevada Mills Road at C.R. 300W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tanner M. Moreno, 18, of the 58000 block of Windsor Avenue, South Bend, arrested in the 800 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
• Sedrick N. Ostrander, 24, of the 1003 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested in the 7700 block of West U.S. 20, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior in the last 10 years.
• Gavin W. Portmess, 23, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Justin C. Richards, 35, of the 6900 block of East C.R. 150S, Akron, arrested in the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
• Jeffrey J. Spradlin, 33, of the 100 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at S.R. 327 on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Sabrina L. Tink, 25, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at home ona charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Garret R. Wagoner, 28, of the 18000 block of C.R. 11, Pioneer, Ohio, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging felony arrest warrant and misdemeanor probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.