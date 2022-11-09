ANGOLA — Dennis Urbaniak from Orexo company gave a presentation at the Angola Common Council meeting Monday on one of its programs — Addiction Resources for Recovery.
Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company dedicated to work with people with substance use disorders with a particular focus on opioid use disorder.
“It’s quite an unprecedented time right now with opioid use disorder. We see continued rates of death by overdose, and unfortunately this has touched every community,” said Urbaniak.
The good news, he said, is there is a lot of evidence out there to show that medication assisted treatment, which is a combination of certain FDA-approved medications along with psychosocial counseling and behavioral support can help people achieve and retain recovery, while “living with opioid use disorder” is still a journey that is “incredibly challenging.”
That was why Orexo developed a digital software platform for digital therapeutics that provides comprehensive counseling and identifies people and connects them to local resources and helps bring resources to enable more people into treatment.
“We are not providers, we are adjunct to the clinicians in the community,” said Urbaniak.
Under this model local hospitals become one of the first anchor clinics for the program in the area, and it is under the direction of their clinicians that the digital therapeutics platform is provided as an offer at a particular locality. Addiction Resources for Recovery also helps educate the local providers and the community, and it sends people to the hospital to be evaluated and confirmed to be enrolled in this program.
Addiction Resources for Recovery also provides simple programs to onboard people, as well as platforms and all the analytics and support along the way, even putting out data to show how the population is doing.
“Initially we would just look at getting more people into treatment that’s needed, and then we can look at additional outcomes, as we go from there,” said Urbaniak.
He said that Orexo is working with the municipalities as well as with the state to demonstrate the benefits that their digital therapeutics can bring to communities. The efficiency of the new platform is guaranteed by the way it is funded through abatement funds — that is on performance.
“Meaning how many more individuals can we bring into treatment that aren’t there today, how many overdoses can we help reduce,” said Urbaniak.
Through analytics and transparency that the company brings to the process, he said, it also helps the population in the community that is suffering “actually get a chance to get their lives back.”
The digital therapeutic is an FDA authorized self-directed software that you speak to and that access medicine and delivers cognitive behavior therapy over a period of 180 days through a series of chats available 24/7 from any browser.
“It can be a phone, a tablet, or a desktop,” said Urbaniak.
One of the benefits of digital therapeutics is the personalized content of the contact, which, Urbaniak said, the company sees as the reason for its great results, as substance use disorder is still stigmatized.
No action was taken by the council.
