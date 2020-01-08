ANGOLA — As expected, a challenge for the Middle District seat on the Steuben County Board of Commissioners is coming in the May Primary Election on the Republican ticket.
Commissioner Jim Crowl, who was first elected to office in 2004, is being challenged by two-term Steuben County Councilman Ken Shelton, who holds the District 2 seat and whose term doesn't expire until Dec. 31, 2022.
As expected, Crowl filed for reelection early Wednesday. He previously served on the Steuben County Council for eight years.
Also running for commissioner is Wil Howard, who is running for the nomination for the South District seat that's being vacated by Commission Board President Ron Smith, who has been on the board since 2004.
Howard also serves on the County Council in District 4. He was appointed to the seat upon the death of John Ingledue then was elected twice to the seat. His term expires at the end of 2022 also.
Shelton also filed for Republican State Convention delegate and Precinct 5 committeeman. His wife, Karen, has filed for the state convention also.
Incumbent Ruth Beer has filed as a candidate for an at-large seat on the Steuben County Council. There are three seats up that are at-large.
No other candidates filed, though Coroner Bill Harter, who is term limited out of office this year, is expected to file today.
Incumbent Councilman Dan Caruso said he's still contemplating a run for a third term in an at-large seat.
Rodney Snyder, former coroner, has filed his candidacy for the post. He also has filed for Scott Township precinct committeeman.
Kim Shoup has filed for the Pleasant 4 precinct committeeman slot.
Tony Culver has filed as a state convention delegate.
No Democrats have filed.
Filing closes at noon, Feb. 7.
