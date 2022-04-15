FREMONT — Art installations will be appearing around Steuben County in early June as the Sculptures Angola expands its artistic reach.
The art installations are expanding from just downtown Angola to also include installations in Orland and Hamilton.
But there's one constant that remains: retired Fremont Community Schools shop teacher Greg Summers will again have his work displayed.
And it more than likely will have a theme that's inspired by the lakes, particularly fish.
“I don’t fish, I just really like them,” said Summers.
Summers has been creating designs for the Angola Mayors Arts Council for the last three years. He has had art installations in Fremont, Angola, Decatur and soon to be Orland.
Summers taught shop, computer-aided design, woodworking, metals and drafting classes at both Fremont High School and Fremont Middle School for 27 years before he retired in 2003.
Summers has been creating metal working art for almost 20 years now. Most of his designs have an aquatic theme. His workshop is lined with various fish sculptures.
Living in Steuben County where the lakes are plentiful and has come with a lot of fish. His first Sculptures Angola installation was a huge fish that stood on its tail in front of the Brokaw Movie House.
It all started in a Fremont High School shop class. He had students want to create something with all the cans in the high school cafeteria. He researched designs with his students and together they created works of art.
“My whole thing was to repurpose a lot of materials,” said Summers.
Almost all of his pieces are from repurposed materials like serving trays, car parts, scissors and kitchen utensils.
“I have one made from old kitchen utensils like potato mashers and peelers,” said Summers.
Summers said friends will go to yard sales or just find nice scraps of metal and bring them to him to use.
Along with Summers, Maureen Gray and Greg Mendez will also be creating the art installations going up around Steuben County beginning on June 3. Not all of the artists have been selected. Summers and Gray both have two works in this year's display and it is possible that Mendez will also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.