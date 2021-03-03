ANGOLA — The Angola Historic Preservation Commission is making plans to hold an in-person historic architecture tour this May if it can be done safely, rather than putting together another virtual video tour like it did last year.
Commission members kicked off the planning process on Tuesday. Discussions centering around the tour, which the commission is responsible for organizing, covered potential dates, what buildings the tour might highlight and whether the commission should hold a second tour later in August.
Ultimately, commission members decided to move forward with holding an in-person tour provided that COVID-19 precautions can be observed and Steuben County’s coronavirus positivity remains low. If conditions don’t permit an in-person activity, a video tour remains a fallback option.
For now, the tour is tentatively scheduled to take place on Friday, May 7 with a possible backup date of Friday, May 14.
Just like in years past, the tour will focus on the historic architecture of downtown buildings, but this time the commission proposed focusing on buildings with ties to important women throughout Angola’s history.
That decision came about as a result of a suggestion to have the tour coincide with Women’s Week, a week-long celebration being planned by the Downtown Angola Coalition that will run from May 3-7. The first weekend in May is also Trine University’s graduation weekend.
“I think anytime you can piggyback off something else you can get more people to come out,” said commission member Lou Ann Homan, who endorsed the idea.
The commission also proposed changing the time of the tour from 6 p.m., the conventional start time, to 7 p.m., for a variety of reasons. The prevailing view was that a later starting time might encourage more people to come out for the tour since it would be after most people have dinner.
“I like the idea of 7 p.m. because of the noise factor,” said commission member Jodie Church, who argued that there might be less noise from downtown traffic later in the evening.
Ultimately, the commission decided to wait and see how the May tour plays out before committing to hosting a second tour in August.
The dates selected by the commission will now have to be approved by the Angola Common Council. The commission is expected to continue refining its plans and the tour’s itinerary as May 7 approaches.
The Historic Preservation Commission meets next on Tuesday, April 6. Due to the pandemic, meetings are being held at the Angola Training Center, located at 306 W. Mill St., to allow for social distancing.
