ANGOLA — When the 2022 midterm elections roll around, Steuben County will be using new voting equipment.
Using a combination of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Help America Vote Act monies, the Steuben County Clerk’s office will be spending $466,901 on the new equipment.
“We’re getting the most up-to-date, the most current (equipment),” said Clerk Tangi Manahan.
Under current guidelines from the state, all Indiana counties are supposed to update their equipment by 2029.
Manahan said with the state and federal money, she seized on the opportunity to get the equipment now.
“The timing is good,” Manahan said.
Though the purchase is going to be made in the coming weeks, the new equipment won’t be put into use in this year’s Nov. 3 presidential election. It will arrive early next year, Manahan said.
Steuben County has been using its current equipment some 28 years. At one point, during the 2000 presidential election, the county was one of the few in the country using internet dial-up technology.
That allowed Steuben County to be one of the first to have election results available on election night. Polling place officials would send results into the clerk’s office via modem, allowing quick tabulations.
That technology was later scrapped as dial-up became out of date.
Poll officials now carry their electronic results in from the polling places, which are read in the courthouse on election night.
During this year’s primary, complete results were available about 90 minutes after the polls closed. This compares to decades ago when results would not be available until the wee hours of the following morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.