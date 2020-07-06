ANGOLA — In the land of 101 lakes, learning to swim could save your life.
The YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, offers free swimming lessons for children. Begin To Swim will be offered in the YCMA pool July 20-24 for youth ages 3-16.
Registration can be done at the front desk or by calling 668-3607. Classes are daily; participants can sign up to attend at either 10-10:45 a.m. or 5-5:45 p.m.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, most children age 4 and older can learn to swim. Younger children can learn depending on their physical and emotional development, says the AAP.
The YMCA's Learn To Swim program highlights water safety and character development as well as providing tips for parents.
Tens of millions of people have learned to swim at the YMCA and the Y was the first to establish certification programs for lifesaving, swimming and aquatic instruction.
Knowing how to swim and feeling comfortable in the water are the first steps to water safety.
Every day in the U.S., about 10 people die from unintentional drowning; of these, two are children aged 14 or younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drowning is the second most common cause of death from injuries among children under 14 years old, says kidshealth.org.
For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for nonfatal submersion injuries, says the CDC.
Swimming conditions can be unpredictable in ponds, lakes, rivers and other bodies of water. Depth can change rapidly, as can water temperature, currents and the weather. Murky water might conceal hazards.
For parents of children who will be around water this summer, the Mayo Clinic offers the following tips:
• Wear a life jacket. Children and adults should wear personal flotation devices whenever riding in a boat or fishing. An air-filled swimming aid isn't a substitute for a life jacket.
• Feet first. The first descent into any body of water should be a jump — feet first. Before the jump, check water depth and temperature and look for underwater hazards.
• Stay in designated areas. At public beaches, swim only in areas set aside for swimming. Pay attention to posted warnings about unsafe swimming conditions. Don't allow children to swim in drainage ditches or other water-filled areas not intended for swimming.
