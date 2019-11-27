ANGOLA — Pick up a bingo card at one of the 26 participating downtown area businesses to play Merchant Bingo on Saturday as part of Downtown Angola’s celebration of Small Business Saturday.
The bingo event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., features businesses in and around the historic downtown area on a bingo card, created by members of the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Pat Schlosser, member of the DAC, said they first got the idea for merchant bingo at a conference she attended earlier this year with Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis.
“I saw their idea for a sight-seeing bingo game and said we could do this,” Schlosser said. “I started with a four by four board, hoping to get 16 businesses to participate so I was really excited when we got 26.”
Each merchant participating will have a folder with bingo boards that people interested in playing can pick up. If a merchant runs out, more are available at Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, and merchants can also call Schlosser to deliver more.
To play, customers take their bingo board to each merchant for a sticker. Once they fill their bingo board, of which there are a few arrangements, return it to Cahoots for a prize from DAC members that will be standing by.
Putting together the project has been a collaborative effort, said Schlosser.
“Members and businesses, our collaboration got it done,” she said.
Small Business Saturday, a movement promoted by American Express, is in its 10th year and is held annually the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the goal of bringing communities together in support of small town businesses.
