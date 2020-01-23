ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Angola City Police Department will be offering a realistic, physical self-defense training class for women of any age and their daughters, 12 and older, who may attend with them.
The program will be held Wednesday Feb. 19, Thursday Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 from 6-9 p.m.
On Feb. 19 and 20 the program will be held at Angola Police Department. On Feb. 21 the program will be held at Peace Lutheran Church. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 0355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont.
The program takes a $20 deposit collected at registration. The deposit is returned to anyone that completes all three nights of the program.
RAD Systems stands for Rape Aggression Defense. Established in 1989, RAD is made of an international network of certified instructors that believe self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain and easy to use if physically confronted.
It is not a martial arts program as 90% of self-defense is awareness and this program teaches risk awareness, prevention, reduction, and avoidance while progressing on to the basics of hands on defense training.
RAD courses include one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques and a simulation on the last night.
RAD Systems is the country’s largest and fastest growing self-defense program for women, children and seniors. R.A.D. Systems offers no nonsense, practical techniques of defense.
To register contact 1st Sgt. Brad Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 668-1000, ext. 5260, or Detective Sgt. Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 665-2121.
