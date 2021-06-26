One arrested Friday morning
ANGOLA — The following person was booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges Friday morning. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Darren D. Jones, 46, of the 8000 block of West Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio was arrested in the 6000 block of North Old 27, Fremont, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery and a felony charge of strangulation.
