ANGOLA — The Angola Masonic Lodge is celebrating 100 years in their building.
Located in the southeast quadrant of Public Square, the public is invited to Lodge’s open house on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, people can take tours of the space and learn more about the building’s history. Light refreshments will be served.
At 11 a.m., representatives of the Grand Lodge of Indiana, Indianapolis, will hold a rededication ceremony.
“They (members of the Grand Lodge) do that customarily throughout the state,” said Paul Friend, a member and past Master of the Angola Masonic Lodge. “That’s open to the public, too.”
While the organization has occupied the same space for a century, they have been part of the community for 165 years. Initially housed in the northwestern quadrant of Public Square, the Freemasons moved to the newly constructed building in 1923.
Three floors are now dedicated to the practice of the Lodge’s members and include a social space, a lodge room for ceremonial activities and more. Although the meeting spaces can accommodate up to roughly 400, there are currently 150 active members.
Several elements of the building have been maintained in their original condition such as lights in some rooms and rows of seating in the lodge room.
“We’ve tried to keep all the old stuff here as much as we can,” Friend said. “This is actually our third physical location of the lodge and we’re hoping it’s going to be here for many more years.”
For the Masons, the open house is also an opportunity to educate the public about who they are and the practices of their organization. They are also hopeful of attracting interest regarding membership.
“We just want people to come over, look the building over and we can help promote Masonic membership,” Friend said.
Eligibility for the organization is determined by various factors.
These include being 18 years old, the belief in God or a supreme being and a record clear of any felonies.
“We try to bring in good men and try to make them better. That’s sort of one of the ways we describe what we try to do with the Masons and just becoming somewhat active in the community,” Friend said.
In the large social area of the building hangs the photos of 120 men who are all the past Masters of the Angola Masonic Lodge. Friend encourages individuals to take a look because there’s the potential to see some familiar faces.
Several of the past Masters hold essential ties to Steuben County and developing the city. For example, members of the Willis family, previous owners of The Herald Republican, are among the portraits.
For a full list of past Master names, go to kpcnews.com/heraldrepublican. The Angola Masonic Lodge is located at 35 South Public Square. For more information, visit their website at angolamasoniclodge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.