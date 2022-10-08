Ohio woman charged in crash that killed Angola boy
ANGOLA — The woman who allegedly struck two boys walking on C.R. 275N on Oct. 1, killing one of them, was on her way home from getting a carryout order from one of the restaurants near the Four Corners area of Lake James.
Hope Ann Richmond, 45, Montpelier, Ohio, is facing three felony charges for allegedly striking the boys on C.R. 275N.
The two hit were Wayden Bennett, 13, Angola, who died from his injuries on Monday, and Ryly Cumings, 12, Angola, who sustained a head laceration and was treated at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola and has since been released.
Richmond was found after an anonymous tipster called the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department to report seeing a 2012 Jeep Liberty that appeared to match a description put out by police earlier in the day on Monday. She was taken into custody at about 5:30 p.m.
Initially, Richmond said she thought she struck a trash can in the road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in court. Then she claimed she had hit a deer but later realized it must have been the boys after catching the news Monday morning.
Later, Richmond told police that she had lied to them and indeed did hit the boys but feared for what might happen to her so she said nothing.
During the interview with police Monday night, Richmond said she attempted to cover up the fact that she had struck the boys, according to court records.
Richmond used towels that Detective Austin Rowlands saw inside the home to clean blood off her Jeep.
Richmond’s efforts to cover up the damage and blood from the crash resulted in a Level 6 felony charge of obstruction of justice. That was in addition to a Level 4 felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and Level 6 felony leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury.
In court on Tuesday, Magistrate James Burns set Richmond’s bail at $16,000 at the request of Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Frey. She posted bond and was released Tuesday afternoon.
Richmond’s next date in court is Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. for a pretrial hearing.
One person dies in fire near Pleasant Lake
PLEASANT LAKE — One person died in a fire that broke out in a rural Pleasant Lake home on Monday night.
The State Fire Marshal’s office said one person, whose name was not released, perished in the fire of unknown origin on Monday.
Steuben Township Fire Chief John Stalf said the fire broke out at about 7 p.m. The property owner listed on the Steuben County GIS site was Mary Kay and Dennis Ramsey, located in the 5700 block of South Meridian Road.
When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. All that remains of the house is its frame. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from reaching a garage at the structure.
“It was fully engulfed when we arrived at the scene,” Stalf said. “We stopped it at the garage.”
The only person in the home died, as did possibly four dogs, Stalf said.
Stalf said it took 12 fire departments from the area to battle the blaze at the home that was described as a wood-frame farm house.
Henney is DeKalb fair’s Premier Showman
AUBURN — Harlee Henney, representing Steuben County, was named 4-H Premier Showman winner in a competition at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn Oct. 1.
Henney outscored showmanship champions from six other counties in the annual competition on the final night of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The two-hour event drew a packed crowd to the livestock arena on the fairgrounds.
The contest required entrants to show six different species — swine, sheep, goats, dairy beef cattle, dairy cattle and beef cattle — of animals they had not met before each round began. They were matched up to their particular animal through a drawing moments prior to entering the show ring for the round-robin format.
Henney also won the overall sheep and beef competitions during the event. She has been in 4-H for seven years during which she worked with finished beef, beef, beef feeders, starter calves, scrapbooking and junior leaders.
After six rounds, her cumulative points put Henney in the winner’s circle at the end of the night.
Grace Kreischer of DeKalb County won titles for swine and goats, while Remi Earnhart of Noble County placed first in dairy beef and dairy categories.
Kreischer wins Supreme Showman award
AUBURN — Nine-year 4-H member Grace Kreischer said confidence and patience were the two main things she needed to work on before the Supreme Showman competition Sept. 30.
On a night where almost every species of animal was in a finicky mood after a long fair week, Kreischer held her cool and showed each species to the best of her ability.
Competing against six of the other top showmen from DeKalb County, Kreischer persevered and came out on top.
After two long hours of showing, Kreischer earned the title of Supreme Showman. Upon her name being announced, she let out a sigh of relief and tears came to her eyes. This was Kreischer’s second appearance in the competition.
After being congratulated by her fellow competitors, Kreischer said the competition started off a little rough with an unruly hog.
“My swine didn’t want to walk well,” she said. “I just told myself the rest of the animals will be better. I told myself to stay positive.”
That’s what she did through the remaining six species, meat goat, dairy, sheep, dairy beef, dairy goat and beef steer.
INDOT to drop U.S. 6 to three lanes in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — Four lanes on U.S. 6 in Kendallville will drop to three lanes later this year, but despite the subtraction, drivers shouldn’t see more congestion and crashes should be reduced.
That was the message from the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Fort Wayne District traffic engineer, who delivered the news about the planned changes to lane configuration of a portion of U.S. 6.
The new lane setup will go into effect around November, after INDOT finishes repaving the highway through town.
At its simplest, Kendallville will be losing its four-lane configuration from Main Street to Fair Street, instead going to a three-lane setup with one lane each for eastbound and westbound traffic and a shared left turn lane in the center.
“We have two lanes in each direction, what I’m going to call a four-lane section, but the problem is we have no left turn lane,” Fort Wayne District Traffic Enginer Dana Plattner said.
When people need to make a left turn in the current setup, they have to stop in the middle of a travel lane, then turn left across two lanes of oncoming traffic.
While they are slowed or stopped, traffic behind them either has to stop and wait for them to turn or pass around them into the other lane.
“It creates what I’m going to call ‘friction,’ which results in congestion and crashes,” Plattner said.
With vehicles stopped in the travel lane, they are susceptible to being rear-ended by vehicles that don’t see them stopping, can be sideswiped by cars trying to get around them or can cause sideswipes from vehicles trying to get into the other lane.
Instead, INDOT is proposing going to a three-lane setup, with a center turn lane.
Plattner said a large INDOT study conducted in 2010 showed that the three-lane setup with a center turn lane helped reduce crashes by approximately 47%, so it’s a good safety improvement for smaller-sized cities like Kendallville with the amount of traffic U.S. 6 carries day-to-day.
U.S. 6 has about 13,500 vehicles per day east of Main Street, dropping to about 10,000 vehicles per day east of Fairview Boulevard and less out of the east side of the city limits.
U.S. 6 at Riley Street will have dedicated right-turn and left-turn lanes at the intersection in both directions, along with a center lane for through traffic.
A right turn lane will be kept at Fair Street for people heading to the post office of fairgrounds.
After being briefed about the changes about a month ago, City Council President Jim Dazey said he talked with officials in Warsaw and Nappanee, who had similar projects, with no issues raised.
INDOT will also be making some updates to the area between the S.R. 3 North intersection and Main Street, although the changes won’t be as drastic as that section will retain four total lanes, just with some alternative designations.
The biggest change will be on eastbound U.S. 6, which will continue to be two lanes but the left lane will become a left-only into Pizza Hut while the right lane will be a straight/right turn lane at Main Street.
The westbound lanes will remain two lanes between Main St. and S.R. 3 North, as they are today.
Southbound traffic on S.R. 3 at the U.S. 6 intersection will still have three lanes to choose from, but the setup will change. Instead of having two left-turn lanes and one right/straight lane, the three lanes will change to left turn, straight and right turn lanes.
As U.S. 6 narrows to two lanes east of Fair Street, no changes will be made beyond that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.