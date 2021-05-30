Covered bridge repair crew’s trailer stolen
SPENCERVILLE — A construction trailer filled with tools and equipment for repairing the Spencerville Covered Bridge was stolen from the construction site early Friday.
The trailer owned by R.G. Zachrich Construction of Defiance, Ohio, was taken around 3:30 a.m., contractor Steve Zachrich confirmed.
In addition to tools, the trailer contained a historical marker noting that the bridge was built in 1873.
The 18-foot trailer has a dual axle and is white, with red lettering both sides reading “R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc.,” the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information on the stolen trailer or plaque is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office through Central Communications at (260) 333-0702 or submit an anonymous tip through the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office App.
The bridge over the St. Joseph River has been closed to traffic since October 2018, when a routine inspection discovered moisture damage to its support timbers.
The DeKalb County Commissioners hired R.G. Zachrich Construction to make repairs, which began in January.
Huge solar farm proposed near Albion
ALBION — According to Noble County Planning Department officials, a Charlotte, North Carolina, company is in the preliminary stages of planning a 2,000- to 3,000-acre operation in southern Orange and northern Jefferson townships in Noble County.
“They’re contacting land owners to get leases,” said Noble County Plan Commission president George Bennett.
The project proposed by Geenex would generate between 300-400 megawatts of power.
Currently, Noble County has no rules for commercial grade solar operations in its Unified Development Ordinance.
The issue will be discussed at the Plan Commission’s 7 p.m. meeting June 16 at the Noble County Office Complex-South.
DeKalb COVID-19 vaccination site closes
AUBURN — Around 4 p.m. Thursday, DeKalb County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic injected the last of more than 16,500 shots it has given to local residents.
Since it opened Jan. 13, the clinic at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds has inoculated some 8,500 people against the coronavirus with two shots apiece.
After peaking around 300 shots a day this winter, the Middaugh Hall clinic gave fewer than 200 shots per day in its final few days. Only around 50 people trickled in on the last day.
With demand for the shots declining, the clinic closed its doors Thursday and is referring people to pharmacies in the area that are giving vaccinations.
The Health Department is promoting the vaccines.gov website that identifies 50 vaccination sites such as pharmacies in 25-mile radius.
Kruse Education Center reveals ‘radical’ plans
AUBURN — The J. Kruse Education Center will be a “radical and transformational education center,” founder John Kruse says.
Kruse and executive director Matt Toth revealed their vision for the center Thursday evening at Kruse Plaza south of Auburn, the center’s home base.
The center will feature a 65,000-square-foot Experience Center to provide an “unparalleled, immersive educational experience for, specifically, K-12 students and transitioning veterans” to discover possible careers, Toth said.
Inside the Experience Center, students would choose from 16 career pathways to explore.
The center’s target market is 1.5 million students within a two-hour travel radius, Kruse said.
“Some people think we have wild goals,” Kruse added. He envisions reaching 1 million students in 10 years.
Forest River could expand in Butler
BUTLER — Forest River Products could be expanding its operations in Butler.
Mayor Mike Hartman said the Elkhart-based company has secured an agreement to acquire 72 acres of land on the west side of South Broadway.
Company officials declined to comment, deferring all questions to the City of Butler.
Hartman said the project is a “multi-million dollar” investment with four to five buildings that, when finished, could result in the creation of up to 500 jobs.
Plans are to build travel trailers and fifth-wheel recreational vehicles at the new site.
Forest River already has one location in Butler, where it builds XLR toy haulers at its facility at 685 E. Main St.
Forest River officials confirmed there is no timeline for construction or specific sizes for the proposed buildings.
Classic Car festival adds new event
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival will sponsor a new event, Auburn Americana, on Friday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 4, during this year’s classic car festival
The new event will take place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on South Union Street in Auburn from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, the festival said in an announcement Tuesday.
Auburn Americana will include a 400-space swap meet, a 500-space car corral and a car show featuring “The Year of the Woody.” These new events will run concurrently with the traditional ACD Festival events that are held annually on the Friday and Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
Details for the partnering events are still being completed, but they will appear on the festival’s website, acdfestival.org, as well as on social media once they become available.
Lieutenant governor helps salute art district
AUBURN — A celebration of Auburn’s Art District at 6th and Main streets took place Tuesday, beginning with a ribbon cutting with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
The event celebrated the district’s murals completed by local artists Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer, along with new downtown banners designed by area artists.
The district has been developed through a collaboration between Auburn Main Street, the City of Auburn, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and local artists from northeast Indiana.
Crouch said such projects help with the quality of life in communities as well as attracting tourists and visitors.
“This is a happening place, and it’s because of you,” Crouch told Auburn residents.
Kendallville raising funds for new park
KENDALLVILLE — Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and other city leaders have been talking excitedly for months about the prospect of turning the once-eyesore service station property at the southwest corner of Main and Rush streets into a new gathering space for the downtown.
Over the last year, Handshoe and a planning committee have designing and pricing out the construction costs ahead of making a public fundraising appeal.
Handshoe said the pocket park idea would give residents and visitors another place to enjoy and connect into the streetscape work, festivals and other revitalization the city is pushing downtown.
The pocket park would feature a central plaza, benches and picnic tables, two pergolas and space for food trucks to park as well as for the city to set up its mobile stage for musical acts or other performances.
A fundraising goal is set at $216,000. The city has already secured $50,000 toward the project, with the rest being sought through a public fundraising push being launched now.
U.S. 6 site zoned for retail development
ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners on Monday paved the way for a retail development at the southwest corner of where U.S. 6 intersects with C.R. 300E near the S.R. 9 North route to Rome City.
The commissioners agreed to change the zoning on 2.77 acres from A1 to C-3, “highway commercial,” to allow for a 10,000-square-foot single business retail shop.
The petitioner has said it intends to put in what it describes as “general retail” in the location.
According to an engineer who appeared on behalf of the petitioners, the business projects having approximately 115 customers per day and will employee 8-10 people. The business will have 36 parking spots.
Unemployment rates reach pre-COVID levels
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in a year, unemployment statistics show the stark difference between when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hit and now, with the region emerging from the impact of the coronavirus.
Unemployment has returned to prepandemic, full-employment levels — such as LaGrange County’s 2.3% unemployment in April. A year ago, its first pandemic unemployment rate came in at 32.7%, the worst in the region.
DeKalb County dropped to 3.0% unemployment in April 2021, down from 3.6% in March. In April 2020, the rate stood at 21.1%.
Steuben County saw an unemployment rate of 2.9% in April 2021, down from 3.7% in March. In April 2020, Steuben’s unemployment rate was one of the lower rates in area at 20.2%.
Noble County’s unemployment dropped to 3.4% in April, down from 4.1% in March. In April 2020, unemployment was one of the worst in the area at 28.9% and the month prior it stood at 3.5%.
Downtown Angola Coalition earns honor
ANGOLA — Angola’s Main Street organization, the Downtown Angola Coalition, has been designated as an affiliate Main Street program.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach.
“It truly takes the whole community to be involved for success to happen,” said Colleen Everage, Downtown Angola Coalition president.
Downtown Angola Coalition’s projects for 2021 are focused on Preserving Women’s Legacy Grant through Indiana Humanities by focusing attention on abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth. A monument to Truth will be dedicated Sunday, June 6.
The Coalition will be hosting the annual Angola Arts Festival on Aug. 7. Throughout the year, the group develops other programs and organizes and finds funding for such events as the JICI Legacy Wagon Rides, Santa’s Arrival and other downtown activities.
