ANGOLA — Angola Moose Family Center completed its 35th year of giving to Angola area children and their families to make Christmas merrier.
This year the annual Kids In Need At Christmas project gave 32 children clothing, including winter coats, boots, hats and gloves along with Christmas dinner and food staples for their families.
Angola High School Honor Society students joined the Moose committee on Dec. 7 to help shop at Wal-Mart and wrap the gifts that were delivered to the homes on Dec. 8.
"This year their toys and gifts were extra special thanks to the Angola Menards store employees' and customers' generous donations," said a news release from the Moose.
The 32 children received the toys from Menards, but the donations were so numerous that toys were also shared with Turning Point Shelter, TLC House Indiana and the Steuben County Veterans’ Service Agency.
"The Angola Moose thanks everyone for helping us celebrate the 35th year of giving to our community and especially thanks Menards and others for helping to make it so special for all children at Christmas," said the news release.
The Angola Moose Family Center is located at 108 N. Martha St., Angola. Ron Nusbaum serves as administrator and Dave Conway is governor of Lodge No. 1568.
The Angola Family Center also encompasses Chapter No. 266 of the Women of the Moose, led by Senior Regent Sherri Dalrymple. Debra Payton serves as recorder.
All meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. New members are encouraged.
Dues are paid to Moose International.
"In addition to our support for our children at Moose International, we have selected nine local nonprofit charities to receive donations from the chapter for this year," said Payton.
The Angola Moose has a web page at lodge1568.moosepages.org that posts weekly events and information for its members.
To learn more, call 665-9361 or email to lodge1568@mooseunits.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.