ANGOLA — Trine University is inviting members of the university’s Class of 2020 to participate in its commencement ceremonies on May 8, university President Earl D. Brooks II, said in an email to graduates and parents on Wednesday.
Recent easing of COVID-19-related capacity restrictions and approval from Steuben County officials allowed the university to extend the invitation, Brooks said.
“This is something that we have tried very hard to make happen since last year,” he said. “With Governor (Eric) Holcomb’s recent actions and the full support of officials from Steuben County, we are now confident that we can hold a safe and healthy event that honors both classes — two classes that were both so significantly affected by the pandemic.”
Current plans call for each 2020 graduate to receive tickets for up to two guests. The event will also be available to an unlimited audience via livestreamed video on the Trine Broadcasting Network.
The university will post updated information on the commencement ceremony at trine.edu/commencement as it becomes available.
