FORT WAYNE — A traveling replica of the Vietnam Wall will be erected permanently at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne.
“People either have to make the trip to Washington D.C. or visit a traveling replica of the famous wall to see it,” said Commander Greg Bedford. “This structure is 80% scale of the original wall and stands 8 feet tall by 360 feet long.”
The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is soliciting donations for the Vietnam Wall as the project will require large amounts of concrete for footers, pathways and sidewalks along the wall. Additional funds will be needed for LED lighting, structural bracing and modifications to the panels for installing the wall permanently.
“The Vietnam Wall will bring thousands of visitors to Fort Wayne and have a huge impact on local economy. We want to do it right, so there will be ADA accessibility to the site with lighted pathways along the wall. There is also a software package that allows us to find particular individuals and the location of their names on the wall. The wall will be lit and reflection benches placed along the length of the structure,” Bedford said.
The Veterans Memorial will continue soliciting donations for Monument Plaza and five new monuments slated for construction after the Vietnam Wall is completed.
“The Vietnam Wall is only the beginning of our tribute to veterans,” said Bedford.
This week, the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum kicked off a fund-raising drive to build five new monuments in its Monument Plaza. Included will be monuments honoring veterans from World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Iraq War and Gold Star Families.
“Our hope is to make the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum a destination not only locally but regionally, as well as nationally, to honor all veterans from all wars,” said Bedford.
A web site is located at honoringforever.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.