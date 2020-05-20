Thursday, May 21

Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.

Friday, May 22

Steuben County Commissioners and County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Call 668-4601 to attend by telephone.

Tuesday, May 26

Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Call 668-4601 to attend by telephone.

Angola Investment Fund Board, 5 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 775 9134 6663, Password: 9kuMAj

Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.

Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.

Friday, May 29

Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.

