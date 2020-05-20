Thursday, May 21
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Friday, May 22
• Steuben County Commissioners and County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Call 668-4601 to attend by telephone.
Tuesday, May 26
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Call 668-4601 to attend by telephone.
• Angola Investment Fund Board, 5 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 775 9134 6663, Password: 9kuMAj
• Hamilton Plan Commission, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Redevelopment commission, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
• Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, May 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
