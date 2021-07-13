ANGOLA — Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan is working to move Steuben County into the ranks of counties with vote centers.
Though a number of steps have yet to be taken, Manahan is confident everything is in place to have vote centers in time for the 2022 election.
"We want to move to vote centers," Manahan said while providing updates to the Steuben County Council after she addressed the board with a fiscal matter on Tuesday. "Last year we consolidated polling places and it worked well."
Because of COVID-19, polling places were reduced to seven from 10 in 2020. Manahan said there would be seven polling places — including three in Angola — if the vote center proposal clears all hurdles.
There will be a resolution that must be passed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners and also the County Council. In addition, the measure must have unanimous approval of the Steuben County Election Board, something that has failed in the past but Manahan will not be a problem now.
With vote centers, you can vote anywhere in the county. For example, a person who lives in Otsego Township could vote in Pleasant Township (Angola).
In the past, if that person from Otsego tried to vote in Pleasant, he or she would be told to go to the proper place or they could cast a provisional ballot.
"We want what's best for the voters," Manahan said.
More than half of Indiana's 92 counties employ vote centers. In northeast Indiana, DeKalb and Noble counties use vote centers.
Manahan said there are many details that need to be ironed out with the proposal.
Meanwhile, when the 2022 midterm elections occur, Steuben County will be using new voting equipment.
Using a combination of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and Help America Vote Act monies, the clerk’s office has spent about $467,000 on the new equipment.
Under current guidelines from the state, all Indiana counties are supposed to update their equipment by 2029.
Last year Manahan said with the available state and federal money, she seized on the opportunity to make the upgrade. During Tuesday's meeting, she said delivery of the equipment had been delayed.
