ANGOLA — Trine University recognized employees for their years of service during its annual fall kickoff program on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Michael Blaz, chair and professor in the Department of Psychology and Social Sciences, was honored for 45 years of service to the university. Since joining Trine in 1976, Blaz has earned multiple teaching awards, including the Professor Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award in 2017 and the Social Studies Teacher of the Year award from Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly in 2018.
Lucretia Shank, assistant registrar, was honored for 25 years of service, and Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management, was honored for 20 years of service.
Five employees were honored for 15 years of service: Kyle Aldrich, director of financial aid; Haseeb Kazi, professor, Department of Mathematics and Physics; Matt Land, assistant vice president of athletics; Darryl Webber, chair and professor, Wade Department of Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering; and Christina Zumbrun, associate professor, Department of Mathematics and Physics.
The following employees were honored for 10 years of service: Kodi Buell, senior director and instructor of online learning, TrineOnline; Jesse Engle, maintenance; Robyn Hinman, office manager, Office of Student Services; Jeremy Howard, director of student engagement; Brooks Miller, head coach, men’s basketball; Gretchen Miller, vice president for administration and chief of staff; Renee Shipe, director of transfer pathways and evaluations; and Leslie Sidwell, senior programmer analyst, Information Technology.
These employees were honored for five years of service: Sarah Algaradi, assistant director of global partnerships; Logan Beck, director of admission; Justin Bock, assistant professor, Franks School of Education; Samuel Drerup, associate professor of biology; Jodi Gardner, senior admission coordinator; Emily Gaskill, assistant director of accountability, Education One; Jeanette Goddard, associate professor, Department of Humanities and Communication; Brittney Harvey, assistant coach, softball; Tom Hofman, head coach, women’s hockey; David Jacobs, head coach, men’s soccer; Dave Jarzyna, vice president for marketing and communications; Mahesh Khadka, associate professor, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Chris Klink, assistant grounds superintendent; Erin Kolar, head coach, men’s and women’s tennis; Drew Lehman, assistant coach, men’s basketball; Amanda Leininger, senior staff accountant; Jeff McGowan, assistant professor, Ketner School of Business; Anna McNabb, housing supervisor, ice operations; Patrick Ridout, assistant director of information services; Abby Salge, director of accessibility services; Sheldon Smith, campus safety; James Tew, senior director of content and communications; Alex Todd, head coach, men’s hockey; Alison Todd, assistant professor, Franks School of Education; Kayla Warren, vice president of finance; Jason Watson, dean of enrollment, TrineOnline; Tricia Widenhoefer, director of clinical education; Donna Wyse, assistant professor, Department of Psychology and Social Sciences; Godfred Yamoah, assistant professor, Department of Mathematics and Physics; and Sarah Zimmer, lecturer, Department of Humanities and Communication.
