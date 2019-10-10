ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room has booked another major national act — this time, a comedian.
Gallagher, known for messy shows featuring the smashing of large fruits, will be at the Angola entertainment center on Saturday, Nov. 2.
It is booked as the "Last Smash Farewell Tour." Gallagher comes to Angola from a Friday show in Cleveland.
Gallagher’s signature sketch is a pitch for the “Sledge-O-Matic,” a large wooden mallet that he uses to smash a variety of food items and other objects, culminating with a watermelon.
While generally shows at The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., are mostly general admission, for the Gallagher event, there will be two rows of reserved seating. Those who choose those tickets may want to wear rain coats.
Tickets cost $25 for general admission and $35 for reserved seating in advance at Angola Bowl or ticketweb.com.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
