CROOKED LAKE — The Steuben County 4-H Fair remains scheduled for July 17-23, but that could change.
Purdue University has banned all face-to-face interactions through June 30 due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The 4-H program is administered by Purdue Extension, an arm of the university.
The June 30 announcement impacted about 20 Indiana county fairs.
This was made before Gov. Eric. Holcomb’s announcement that if progress is made, all aspects of Indiana life could reopen on July 4.
“Those fairs were not canceled, per se, but rather have transitioned to either a postponed fair or a virtual fair where exhibits are judged electronically and displayed electronically,” said Steuben County 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator Tami Mosier. “The June announcement obviously caused concern for those with July fairs but we have been encouraged to proceed as planned with a few backup plans in our pocket.”
Last week, local 4-H fair project information and the fair book were available on the Steuben County Purdue Extension web page. All guidelines reflect a normal year though some dates and animal ID requirements were changed.
“Our website will always have the latest changes resulting from COVID-19,” said Mosier.
A decision about July events, which would impact Steuben County’s fair, is expected to be made by Purdue on Friday, May 15.
“The 4-H Fair Board has moved their meeting to Monday, May 18th so that we can gather our thoughts should we need a Plan B, C or D,” said Mosier.
She said 4-H families should receive notification by May 19.
At this time, the Extension office in the Steuben Community Center is closed to the public. Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered in late March that all but essential employees remain at home. Some restrictions may be lifted this week.
“Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, our building will reopen to employees,” said Mosier. “After two days of playing catch-up, getting situated and each office figuring out sanitation plans, it will reopen to the public, by appointment only.”
Those who must visit the office, such as livestock exhibitors who need ear tags, must wear a mask and sanitize their hands upon entry. Only one person per family should visit at a time.
Mosier said a drop box system may be developed.
