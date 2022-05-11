ANGOLA — A proposed apartment complex that received a favorable recommendation for a zone change on Monday will result in the razing of one of the oldest motel properties in the community.
If the zone change for the proposed 90-unit complex goes through, it will mean the end of the line for what is now known as University Inn, 1208 W. Maumee St. Prior to an ownership change in the last 10 years or so, it had been the Redwood Inn for decades.
Access to the complex will be from McKinley Street. For years access to the motel had been through the parking areas between Timbers Steakhouse & Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., and the commercial development just to the east of the restaurant and lounge, in the space once occupied by Redwood Lanes bowling alley.
In addition to University Inn being razed, Smith Auto and S&T Auto Body on North McKinley Street will also be torn down. This will provide access to the complex from McKinley.
At issue will be whether the complex, to be named West Commons, should receive the University District zoning, which provides much more compact spacing on the land.
Although no objections were made about the complex itself, objections were made about the rezoning of the area to UV zoning.
City of Angola Office of Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay referenced a letter from Trine University.
“Trine states they do not believe it should receive university classification,” said Barclay.
Barclay explained that the UV zone classification does not need to be associated with a university or on university land.
“The UV zone can be anything that supports university life,” said Barclay.
Ken Wilson, CEO and president of JICI Construction an active construction contractor for Trine, spoke against the UV zone as well.
“I think we are missing a key component here,” said Wilson.
There have been other developments in close proximity to Trine that were not done by the university but received the UV zoning.
“We are in no way affiliated with the university (but) we want to be good neighbors,” said Craig Winningham, director of operations for The Ridge Group, the company proposing the complex.
The company has done similar projects at Indiana University and Purdue University.
The proposed apartment complex is near a few university buildings on West Maumee Street and Zollner Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.