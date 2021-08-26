ANGOLA — The following people were among the few booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyler D. Caudill, 27, of the 400 block of Plain Street, Westville, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 153 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and on a fugitive warrant.
• Blaide T. Ferguson, 26, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, arrested in the 600 block of North Williams Street, on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Chelsea J. Loffer, 30, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
• Brian M. McClure, 50, of the 300 block of Lockwood Street, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Lane 587 AA Lake James, Fremont, on a fugitive warrant.
• Samantha L. Steinbach, 37, of Lambertville, Michigan, arrested on Lane 301 Lake George, Fremont, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
