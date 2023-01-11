INDIANAPOLIS — Here's how leaders from around Indiana responded to Gov. Eric Holcomb's State of the State address on Tuesday evening:
“Gov. Holcomb, once again, outlined why Indiana is the envy of the nation. Our next chapter is about the quality of life Hoosiers want and deserve. Our agenda focuses on continuing Indiana’s record jobs and business investment, transforming the delivery of public health, and making historic investments in education. Working together with our friends in the legislature, I have no doubt the 2023 session will be one that puts Hoosiers first.” — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
"Attending my first State of the State address, I was pleased to hear our leaders wanting to transform the delivery of public health care. As a physician, and understanding our current rankings in health, it is important to invest where you hurt the most. — District 14 State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo-Cedarville.
"After his seventh State of the State Address, it’s encouraging to see Governor Holcomb admit the truth about the reality of Indiana: Republicans have let Hoosiers down. Our state faces a poor quality-of-life assessment, a worsening brain drain crisis, an inadequate education system, and dismal maternal mortality rates and pollution ratings - and it all falls on Republicans’ shoulders.
"Indiana Democrats are ready to deliver on the everyday issues that Hoosiers care about most: universal pre-K, a quality education for every student with teachers being paid more, ending the state’s brain drain, women making their own health care decisions, and ending culture wars for good.
"After nearly twenty years of Republican administrations, it’s past time to hold them accountable so we can all live in a better, stronger Indiana. Hoosiers should never have to settle for being at the back of the pack.” — Mike Schmuhl, Chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party
“From eliminating textbook fees to making historic investments in public health, Democrats and Gov. Holcomb are on the same page and I’m glad to see support for the ideas we’ve championed for years . But I’m afraid the real question is whether Statehouse Republicans are as forward-thinking as Statehouse Democrats and the governor.” — House Democratic Leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne
“Governor Holcomb has made it clear that this is Indiana’s time.
“Because of nearly two decades of conservative policy and practice, we can make historic investments in law enforcement and public safety, secure Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transform the delivery of public health across the state, and continue to make unprecedented investments in our classrooms.
“This is what Indiana needs, and Hoosiers deserve.” — Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer
