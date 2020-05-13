ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County has released its plans for collecting equipment at the end of the school year.
School-owned supplies will be dropped off and student-owned belongings picked up the week of June 1 on a schedule determined by students' last names.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade have been e-learning since March 17. Using 20 waiver days provided by the Indiana Department of Education, MSD has been holding classes on Tuesday through Thursday, employing Chromebooks issued to each student.
The last day of school is Thursday, May 28.
At Angola Middle School and Angola High School, students will be able to enter the schools the week of June 1 to pick up any personal belongings.
At the elementary schools, personal items left in classrooms will be bagged and set out at curbside.
All items belonging to the district, including Chromebooks with case and charger, will be dropped off at the same time.
"It is important for you to participate on your assigned day based on the student last name between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.," says information provided to students and parents.
The schedule follows:
• Monday, June 1, A-D
• Tuesday, June 2, E-J
• Wednesday, June 3, K-O
• Thursday, June 4, P-S
• Friday, June 5, T-Z
Families with multiple last names may pick up for all students on the same day.
"We have worked with Alicia van Ee at the Health Department," said Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice. The drop-off schedule continues efforts to allow appropriate distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Those with any symptoms of the illness are asked not to participate.
At the high school and middle school, students only will be admitted. Face masks may be worn. Gloves and a bag will be provided for optional use.
Students should clean out their lockers and drop off all school-issued equipment. That may include textbooks, band instruments and library books, said Rice.
