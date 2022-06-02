Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday and Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Stephen K. Guillaume, 54, of Lane 230 Jimmerson Lake, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 300W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Makyle T. Jackson, 26, of the 4000 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested in the 1500 block of South C.R. 800E on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Matthew R. Rodriquez, 35, of the 500 block of Lafayette Street, Iona, Michigan, arrested on S.R. 120 at Coffin Street, Fremont, on charges of felony and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
