ANGOLA — One person is dead after a sports utility vehicle erupted in flames after it collided with a tree on S.R. 327 on Sunday afternoon, a report from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office said.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday deputies found a gold Ford sports utility vehicle off the west side of S.R. 327, north of U.S. 20 fully engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished officers found a deceased person inside, who was removed from the vehicle.
The preliminary investigation by sheriff's officers determined that the Ford had been traveling at a high rate of speed before it struck the large tree head on. The deceased person appears to have been the driver of the vehicle, the sheriff's report said. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Police said it was not known if alcohol was a factor. The incident remains under investigation.
On Sunday police said the identify of the driver was being withheld pending positive identification by the Steuben County Coroner's office and notification of family. The identity was still unavailable on Monday afternoon.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Indiana State Police, Orland Police, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.
