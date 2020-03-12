ANGOLA — Tornado sirens will be triggered Wednesday, March 18, at 10:15 a.m. across the state of Indiana as part of severe weather awareness week.
Steuben County Emergency Management will trigger sirens in the county at that time with all sirens cycling for three minutes before winding down.
The National Weather Service will issue a test tornado warning for all 92 Indiana counties at that time as well.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown said if the weather is bad Wednesday, the test will be moved to Thursday. If weather is bad both days, no test will be issued.
Brown said the test tornado warning will not trigger wireless emergency alerts, may be prevented from triggering emergency alert system notifications, will trigger NOAA weather radios and overall the warning will be on for less than 10 minutes.
According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, there were 16 reported widespread thunderstorm outbreaks in Indiana in 2019.
Other severe weather events Indiana can be prone to include flooding and tornadoes.
More information and preparedness tips for each event can be found at https://www.in.gov/dhs/3163.htm.
