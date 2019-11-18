ANGOLA — New Steuben County Highway Superintendent Chad Leggett has developed a plan of attack so responses to winter events will be better coordinated to keep roads as clear and safe as possible.
That was the message delivered by Leggett to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, who in their meeting Monday were very supportive of the new highway superintendent, who had been on the job five days when the Veterans Day storm hit on Monday, Nov. 11.
In a meeting of the Steuben County Council last Tuesday, the efforts of the highway department received much criticism from two council members.
All three commissioners said they had not received call one about the highway department’s effort, which was partly caught off guard because personnel were off work due to the holiday.
“As a commissioner, I didn’t get a single call,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said.
“But (the effort) wasn’t up to my standards,” Leggett said.
Leggett, highway department foremen and highway Engineer Jen Sharkey held a debriefing last week to evaluate what went right and what went wrong and how to improve for the future.
Leggett, who started Thursday, Nov. 7, presented to commissioners a rundown of new procedures and proposals he wants to implement in order to better serve the public.
Last week’s storm, which dropped an official 4 inches of snow in Angola, was sort of a perfect storm. The wet, heavy snow fell on warm roads, which melted and iced up. On top of that, with the holiday, the highway employees who were called in had not been scheduled to work.
Leggett was following protocol from a previous superintendent, which will be changing under the former Indiana Department of Transportation supervisor.
“Those policies and procedures weren’t mine,” Leggett said.
The current — or perhaps previous — plan of attack in a storm didn’t allow for some routes to be covered in a day.
“That’s unacceptable, in my opinion,” Leggett said. And he’s going to make sure that changes.
Leggett also talked about trying to position materials out in the county so drivers didn’t have to spend up to 45 minutes traveling to the highway barn to reload with salt and sand.
“I expect we’ll have more changes and tweaks,” he said.
The county has 680 lane miles, and of that, about 450 lane miles are paved.
The first day, there were some roads missed, generally west of Interstate 69, in the northern part of the county. Leggett accepted blame for that.
Over the course of the winter event, each road, on average, was visited 2.5 times per day, Leggett said. For paved lane miles, each was visited an average of 3.5 times a day.
The earliest drivers were out hitting the roads was 5 a.m.
“That’s probably not in time,” Leggett said.
Unlike Angola and INDOT, Leggett said, the county can’t use pure salt to treat roads because of the cost. The county uses a sand-salt mix. Leggett said the type of salt he plans to use in the future will be more abrasive, which should help with traction.
“The next event, you’re going to have a different material mix,” he said.
He also is going to be using a new chemical to treat roads that is alcohol based and contains magnesium chloride. Unlike salt, this material works as low as 37 below zero whereas salt loses its melting power at freezing, 32 degrees.
“There’s a lot of benefit to it. I’m highly impressed with this stuff. I really, really am,” Leggett said.
He also wants to work with school transportation officials and emergency services agencies to keep lines of communication open and determine ways to coordinate their efforts.
Of particular import will be the timing of decision making when weather events occur.
Much like INDOT, Leggett will be holding twice annual meetings with the public to get their input and provide information about winter operations and summer maintenance projects.
The cost of operations for last week’s weather event was $40,791, said the document Leggett provided commissioners.
The county spread 906 tons of material during the event at a cost of $28,376. Overtime, from Veterans Day, came in at $3,641. Fuel expended cost $3,442. There were 310 man hours spent on clearing the snow, covering 5,250 lane miles.
Using the GPS system employed in county highway trucks, Leggett was able to provide a color-coded, daily view of road coverage.
