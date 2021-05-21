ANGOLA — First Federal Savings Bank of Angola has added a new member to its loan department.
Maxwell B. DiCicco recently joined the loan department at First Federal as a loan officer.
DiCicco is a 2021 honors graduate of Trine University with a degree in finance. He also earned his masters of business administration from Trine.
DeCicco’s primary responsibilities will include mortgage and consumer lending.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, 212 E. Maumee St., was founded in 1933 and is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
