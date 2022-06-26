KENDALLVILLE — Kaila Mruk of Kendallville loves going with her family to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo during the summer.
In fact, she and her family love the zoo so much they even got themselves memberships because they go quite often. She would go to the zoo about eight times a year. Then the COVID-19 pandemic happened and cut their visits.
The virus is in the rearview, but now there’s a new drag on their summer fun — gas prices.
School’s out and warm weather makes it time for fun in the sun, but $5 per gallon prices at the pump are leading some to keep the family vehicle parked and find summer fun a little closer to home.
However, for local attractions, people stay-cationing can be a boon as residents rediscover fun stuff to do in their own backyards.
For Mruk, she and her family were hoping to reinstate their zoo membership this year, but the recent rise in gas prices across the country have made her think twice.
“In order to make the membership worth the cost, we would have to go five times. However, gas prices kept getting higher and higher and it finally got to a point that we realized it would cost us $10 in gas just to drive to the zoo and back,” she said.
Kendallville is about 25 miles away from the Fort Wayne Zoo. Her car gets about 24 miles per gallon. In previous years, when gas was closer to $2 per gallon, fuel costs weren’t a consideration, but they are now.
Paying $10 alone just for gas to get to the zoo makes it harder for Mruk and her family to go to the zoo multiple times this year and in result of it, they decided not to renew their membership.
The increase in gas prices have now restricted most of her summer plans.
Her family had wanted to go see caves and go on some kayaking trips near Kentucky, but are now hesitant due to high gas prices.
“I don’t even want to see what the gas estimate would be to drive our truck that far,” she said. “Mostly, we will be sticking with local events and festivals for the summer.”
Mruk is not alone. With gas prices continuing to rise, many people are deciding not to go on long road trips for vacation this summer.
According to a study on American travelers by Longwoods International, 41% of those surveyed say prices at the pump will greatly impact their decisions to travel.
It also found that 91% of travelers do have trips planned in the next six months and will not cancel their plans. However, the fuel cost is shifting the ways they are spending in other areas of travel.
The survey said people are looking at other options for traveling like carpooling, focusing more on traveling to local places and cutting vacation trips down to just day trips and weekend getaways.
It found people will also eat out less and plan to do more casual dining and looking for discounts at hotels and for flights.
Grace Caswell, Executive Director of the Noble County Convention and Visitor Bureau, said the 91% of people not planning to cancel their vacation plans is significant because it means people will just have to get creative to keep on budget.
“That’s why local CVBs are so important. Often, we can help travelers or locals hoping to have a staycation make the most of their experiences without breaking the bank, connecting them with local tour partners who want to host and provide the best possible experience,” she said in an email.
She added that she encourages travelers to reach out to the local visitor centers and bureaus in the communities they want to vacation in.
“More often than not, there is something affordable, discounted, or free you can pair with your day trip or overnight stay to make the biggest bang for your buck,” she continued.
Northeast Indiana has experienced the impacts of rising gas prices. Caswell said scheduled tours and planned trips have not been negatively impacted, however, walk-in and unplanned tours and trips are down about 10-15% in our region as compared to the same time last year.
She believes this summer, more locals and people from surrounding communities will spend more time at local attractions like the region’s lakes, parks and museums rather than go to places more than 100 miles away.
“Interestingly, we have seen slightly more overnight guests in Noble County for the months of April, May and June of 2022 as compared to the same time in 2021. We are looking to see if this trend continues in July, August and September,” she said.
She’s heard from a number of local businesses about how the higher gas prices will impact customers coming in and their own lives.
She said other business owners have confidence they will be able to reach their goals through online sales and reminding people that it’s worth the drive to go to their businesses, despite the high gas prices.
“They’re also doing things like offering special summer discounts to entice more sales,” she added.
She believes the closer people are to local attractions, the more likely they will plan to make the trip to that place.
Noble County is within 55 miles of southern Michigan and within 45 miles of northwestern Ohio. She thinks the region will see state guests who are within 120-150 miles of the county rather than 250-300 miles.
“To put it in perspective, Indianapolis is about 150 miles away from Noble County. Frankfort, Illinois, is about 150 miles from Noble County and Chicago is about 200 miles. Battle Creek and Marshall, Michigan are each only 80 miles away, whereas Ann Arbor is about 150 miles and Detroit is further. Toledo, Ohio is only 2 hours at about 115 miles away,” she said. “People nearby will more likely decide to go to places closer to home rather than make the longer distanced trips.”
For the local state parks in the region, they have not seen any differences in traffic with gas prices higher.
James Brindle, Director of Communication for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, said the state park system has not shown any drop from high gas prices and their numbers show they are busy everywhere.
“We’re just as busy as last year,” he said.
He said one of the benefits from the pandemic was that it allowed people to view the treasures the state has to offer in their own backyards.
“We’ve seen sustained levels of people wanting to explore their state parks,” he said.
Over in LaGrange County, Pine Knob County Park is seeing its numbers stay the same.
LaGrange County’s Park Director Mary Franke said they typically see many people from out of town come to the park to use its archery range.
She added they get many people from Goshen and Michigan who come to the park.
“I think we’ll see more local people around here this summer doing staycations and doing other activities in the area,” she said.
