Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office. NOTE: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday and the Steuben County Sheriff's Office being closed Thursday and Friday, this the most recent arrest information available.
• Mark W. Baidinger, 35, of the 600 block of North Easton Drive, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Tasha J. Frank II, 37, of the 300 block of South Emmett Street, Bryan, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony rape by force or imminent threat of force and sexual battery.
• Roger A. Raske, 43, of Angola, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.