Saturday, Dec. 4
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Masks are required.
Monday, Dec. 6
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage Board meets at 10 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 5:30 p.m.
